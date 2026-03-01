Isaac Woods Sells 1,271 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.69, for a total value of $515,631.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $684,399.03. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 8th, Isaac Woods sold 61 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $24,459.78.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Isaac Woods sold 229 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total value of $92,039.68.

On Friday, December 5th, Isaac Woods sold 68 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $27,396.52.

NYSE:ROK opened at $407.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $438.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.33.

Rockwell opened a new Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy — a commercial/technical showcase that can help win European automation deals and deepen customer relationships.

Recent fundamentals remain strong: Rockwell beat Q4 estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.40–$12.20, supporting the view of continued revenue and margin strength (investors should weigh this against valuation).

SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares at ~$410.01 (~$5.93M); his direct holdings dropped ~50.4%. This large sale was disclosed via SEC filing.

VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares at ~$404.61 (~$7.04M), cutting his stake by ~84.0% — another sizable insider exit.

SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares at ~$404.27 (~$4.89M), reducing her holdings by ~49.8%.

SVP Christopher (other exec) — Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares at ~$409.37 (~$812.6K), trimming her position ~33%.

SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares at ~$404.21 (~$485K), a ~21.3% reduction in his holding.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

