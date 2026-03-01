Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR $YSG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 199,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Yatsen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 37.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 208,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yatsen

About Yatsen

(Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a Shanghai-based beauty and personal care company founded in 2016. The firm operates as a digital-first cosmetics provider, designing, developing and marketing its own brands to a primarily Chinese consumer base. Since its inception, Yatsen has focused on leveraging data analytics and social media engagement to drive product innovation and brand awareness.

The company’s core portfolio includes Perfect Diary, a color-cosmetics brand offering lipsticks, eyeshadows, foundations and related accessories; Little Ondine, which specializes in nail lacquers and nail care products; Winona, a sensitive-skin skincare line; and Abby’s Choice, which features targeted skincare treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.