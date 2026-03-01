Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Kennametal worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kennametal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 47.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on Kennametal in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $193,747.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,565.86. The trade was a 75.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

