Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $210.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

