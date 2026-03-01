Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,307 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Positive Sentiment: New Phase 2 clinical data for barzolvolimab presented at AAAAI show sustained off?treatment efficacy in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and meaningful quality?of?life gains in cold urticaria/symptomatic dermographism — potential upside for future regulatory/label discussions and commercial prospects. Celldex Presents Additional Positive Data

New Phase 2 clinical data for barzolvolimab presented at AAAAI show sustained off?treatment efficacy in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and meaningful quality?of?life gains in cold urticaria/symptomatic dermographism — potential upside for future regulatory/label discussions and commercial prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Stifel reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $68, and Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy — these upgrades/support increase the stock’s upside narrative for investors focused on clinical catalysts. Stifel Reaffirms Buy, Raises PT

Analyst bullishness: Stifel reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $68, and Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy — these upgrades/support increase the stock’s upside narrative for investors focused on clinical catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Sell?side coverage remains constructive overall (average rating around “Moderate Buy”), which can sustain interest into upcoming 2026 data readouts and EMBARQ enrollment updates. TipRanks / Analyst Note

Sell?side coverage remains constructive overall (average rating around “Moderate Buy”), which can sustain interest into upcoming 2026 data readouts and EMBARQ enrollment updates. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published EPS forecasts for FY2026/FY2027 (negative EPS expected), providing modeling detail but no change in clinical outlook; useful for valuation but not an immediate catalyst. HC Wainwright Estimates (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright published EPS forecasts for FY2026/FY2027 (negative EPS expected), providing modeling detail but no change in clinical outlook; useful for valuation but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed media and analyst commentary (Beaumont Enterprise, AmericanBankingNews) reinforce analyst interest but do not add new clinical or financial surprises. Q4 Snapshot

Mixed media and analyst commentary (Beaumont Enterprise, AmericanBankingNews) reinforce analyst interest but do not add new clinical or financial surprises. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 2025 financials disappointed: the company missed EPS and revenue expectations, reported very large negative margins and negative ROE, and consensus still expects meaningful losses for 2026 — headwinds for near?term sentiment and valuation. Q4 and Year?End 2025 Results

Recent Q4 2025 financials disappointed: the company missed EPS and revenue expectations, reported very large negative margins and negative ROE, and consensus still expects meaningful losses for 2026 — headwinds for near?term sentiment and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Short interest data posted recently are inconsistent/odd (reported as zero), which may create temporary noise but reflects no clear short?pressure signal.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.22). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%.The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient’s immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex’s pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex’s lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

