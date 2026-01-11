Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 91.9% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley
In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MS opened at $186.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $188.82. The firm has a market cap of $296.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 13.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.
More Morgan Stanley News
Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley filed for spot Ethereum ETFs and has been active with in?house spot Bitcoin and Solana trust filings — signaling a broadening of its crypto product shelf and potential to capture institutional distribution and fee flows. Morgan Stanley Files for Spot Ethereum ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: MS announced plans to launch a digital wallet in H2 2026 to support tokenized assets — an infrastructure move that complements its ETF filings and may expand custody, trading and advisory revenue opportunities. Morgan Stanley Announces Digital Wallet Launch
- Positive Sentiment: Firm promotions: Morgan Stanley elevated 184 employees to managing director amid a dealmaking revival — this suggests ramped investment banking coverage capacity and potential for higher advisory and M&A fees. Morgan Stanley Appoints 184 New Managing Directors
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum: several outlets and research notes have turned more constructive (Zacks upgrade / other bullish commentary) ahead of MS’s upcoming earnings, supporting sentiment that the firm can beat expectations on wealth management and trading. Morgan Stanley Upgraded to Strong Buy (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley research flagged macro/FX risk around U.S. intervention in Venezuela as a test for the dollar — a market theme that could lift trading volatility (good for trading revenue) but also heighten geopolitical risk. U.S. Intervention in Venezuela a ‘Test for the U.S. Dollar,’ Says Morgan Stanley
- Negative Sentiment: Not all analyst action is universally bullish — a recent note raised MS’s target modestly but kept a neutral rating (Benzinga summary), implying some strategists see limited near?term upside from current levels. That creates mixed signals for investors weighing valuation vs. growth. Analyst note: price target change / neutral rating (Benzinga)
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.
The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.
