Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 91.9% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

NYSE:MS opened at $186.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $188.82. The firm has a market cap of $296.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 13.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

