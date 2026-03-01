European Wax Center’s (EWCZ) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.80 price target on the stock.

EWCZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $5.80 price objective on shares of European Wax Center and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.80 price objective on European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

European Wax Center Stock Down 0.2%

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

EWCZ stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Veradace Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,522,000. Man Group plc grew its position in European Wax Center by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in European Wax Center by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center is a national provider of hair removal services and related beauty products. The company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised locations, delivering professional waxing treatments for both women and men. Its core service offerings include facial waxing, bikini and Brazilian waxes, arm and leg treatments, back and chest services, and specialized body waxing. In addition to waxing services, European Wax Center markets a range of proprietary retail products such as pre- and post-wax skincare lotions, exfoliating treatments, and moisturizers designed to enhance client comfort and results.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center introduced a standardized approach to the waxing experience, focusing on consistent training, customer education, and hygienic protocols.

