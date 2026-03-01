Smith & Nephew SNATS (SNN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Smith & Nephew SNATS to post earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $1.6754 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 3:30 AM ET.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

NYSE:SNN opened at $36.94 on Friday. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew SNATS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the third quarter worth $41,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 105.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

Featured Stories

