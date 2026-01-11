Equita Financial Network Inc. Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VCIT opened at $83.91 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

