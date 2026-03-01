Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$13.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.34.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

AP.UN opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.65. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.10 and a twelve month high of C$22.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.57.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

See Also

