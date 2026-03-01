Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $42.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.6667.

Several analysts have commented on HRMY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $50.00 target price on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 20,961 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $752,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 25,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,040,172.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,256 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $243.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 18.29%.Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a “Buy” rating and a $55 price target and published a long-range FY2030 EPS projection (which reinforces an upbeat long-term thesis), supporting upside potential despite near-term cuts. HC Wainwright research on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

