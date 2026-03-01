United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $600.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $503.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.93. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $537.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.13, for a total value of $6,817,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,800. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 407,954 shares of company stock valued at $197,601,528 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 194.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,351,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 outperformance and growth target — UTHR beat EPS expectations (reported strength in Tyvaso DPI sales) and management is targeting roughly a $4B revenue run?rate by 2027 as several late?stage product launches approach; this underpins the recent rally and longer?term growth thesis. Read More.

Q4 outperformance and growth target — UTHR beat EPS expectations (reported strength in Tyvaso DPI sales) and management is targeting roughly a $4B revenue run?rate by 2027 as several late?stage product launches approach; this underpins the recent rally and longer?term growth thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets — Multiple firms raised price targets (examples: H.C. Wainwright, RBC, Oppenheimer), which supports further upside and institutional interest. Read More.

Analysts lifting targets — Multiple firms raised price targets (examples: H.C. Wainwright, RBC, Oppenheimer), which supports further upside and institutional interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish options flow — Unusually large call buying around the print suggests traders are positioning for further upside or volatility in the short term. Read More.

Bullish options flow — Unusually large call buying around the print suggests traders are positioning for further upside or volatility in the short term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/relative strength recognition — UTHR earned a high RS rating (91), signaling market leadership but not guaranteeing direction near term. Read More.

Technical/relative strength recognition — UTHR earned a high RS rating (91), signaling market leadership but not guaranteeing direction near term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views remain — while many bumped targets, some firms kept Hold/equal?weight ratings, leaving near?term consensus mixed. Read More.

Mixed analyst views remain — while many bumped targets, some firms kept Hold/equal?weight ratings, leaving near?term consensus mixed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus — Q4 revenue came in below Street estimates, which sparked an earlier pullback and is a reminder top?line execution matters for the multiple. Read More.

Revenue missed consensus — Q4 revenue came in below Street estimates, which sparked an earlier pullback and is a reminder top?line execution matters for the multiple. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — The COO and a director disclosed multi?lot sales in February (COO sale worth several million and director sales disclosed), which can create investor concern about near?term insider conviction. Read More. Read More.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

