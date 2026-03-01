Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Tidewater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore cut their price target on Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

NYSE TDW opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. Tidewater has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,415. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc is a leading global provider of offshore marine support vessels, serving the energy sector with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates a diverse fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs), crew boats and other specialized vessels designed to support offshore drilling, production and construction activities.

The company’s fleet is equipped to handle a range of maritime services, including the transport of personnel, equipment and bulk materials; anchor handling and mooring operations; and subsea construction support.

