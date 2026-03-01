Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $265.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Insider Activity at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 151,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $2,389,528.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,615.09. This trade represents a 90.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 55,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.