BTIG Research Cuts Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $100.00

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.32.

Shares of ZM opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. Zoom Communications has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $97.58.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $728,407.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,212.28. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $987,587.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,949.86. This trade represents a 85.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 183,089 shares of company stock worth $15,751,383 in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Zoom Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,069,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,229,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,248,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 519.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

