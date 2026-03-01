BTIG Research Cuts Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $100.00

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.32.
Zoom Communications Price Performance
Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $728,407.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,212.28. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $987,587.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,949.86. This trade represents a 85.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 183,089 shares of company stock worth $15,751,383 in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Zoom Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,069,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,229,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,248,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 519.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Zoom Communications
Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and enterprise strength — Zoom reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.25B, up ~5% year?over?year, with enterprise revenue growing ~7% and more customers contributing >$100k ARR, showing continued strength in higher?value customers. Zoom Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase completed — Zoom finished a $2.7B buyback program, which supports EPS and signals capital?allocation confidence. Zoom (ZM) Is Down 6.2% After Strong FY26 Results, New AI Launch And Buyback Completion
- Positive Sentiment: AI product launch — Zoom rolled out Virtual Agent 3.0 and is pushing embedded AI for customer service and collaboration, expanding monetization opportunities. Zoom (ZM) Is Down 6.2% After Strong FY26 Results, New AI Launch And Buyback Completion
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue beat but slight EPS miss — Q4 non?GAAP EPS was $1.44, just below consensus (reported misses ranged ~$0.04–$0.05), leaving fundamentals mixed. Zoom Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Neutral Sentiment: Macroeconomic and market context — softer futures and sector rotation (housing/manufacturing signals) and post?earnings profit?taking amplified the move. US Stock Market Today S&P 500 Futures Slip As Housing And Factory Signals Mix
- Neutral Sentiment: Unclear impact from AI-investment narrative — one analyst piece highlights early investments in Anthropic by pandemic?era winners; relevance to Zoom is uncertain and should be treated cautiously. Want Exposure to Anthropic? Then Buy This AI Software Stock.
- Negative Sentiment: Profit/guidance disappointed some investors — Zoom’s FY?27 and Q1 EPS guidance was viewed as conservative by some analysts, prompting concerns about near?term EPS trajectory. Zoom forecasts quarterly profit below estimates amid tough competition
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst reactions and target moves — several firms adjusted targets/ratings (mixed raises and cuts; Sanford Bernstein trimmed its target to $88 with a Market Perform), increasing uncertainty for investors. Analyst coverage/target updates
- Negative Sentiment: Shares fell sharply after hours and into the next session as traders digested the mixed print and guidance, driving a notable pullback from recent gains. Zoom (ZM) Stock Trades Down, Here Is Why
Zoom Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.
Founded in 2011 by Eric S.
