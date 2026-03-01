Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,142 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the January 29th total of 29,134 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Swire Pacific has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $10.73 on Friday. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong–based diversified conglomerate and the publicly listed Asian arm of the long-established Swire Group. The company operates across multiple business segments, with major activities in property development and investment, aviation-related interests, beverages and cold?chain distribution, marine and trading & industrial services. Its property arm is responsible for large-scale commercial and mixed?use developments and investment portfolios in Hong Kong, Mainland China and selected international markets.

In aviation, Swire Pacific is a long?standing shareholder in one of the region’s principal carriers and supports aviation?related operations and services.

