WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,315 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the January 29th total of 4,990 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WuXi AppTec Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WuXi AppTec to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2000, the company provides end-to-end solutions that span drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Its offerings enable customers to accelerate the research and development process for small molecules, biologics, cell and gene therapies, as well as medical devices.

Key services include chemistry and biology discovery support, preclinical safety assessment, analytical and formulation development, clinical manufacturing, large-scale biomanufacturing, and quality testing.

