XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on XOMA Royalty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised XOMA Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on XOMA Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of XOMA Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

In other XOMA Royalty news, CEO Owen Hughes bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,100. This trade represents a 5,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in XOMA Royalty by 3,436.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in XOMA Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XOMA Royalty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 203.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Royalty stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. XOMA Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $316.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ: XOMA) is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company’s business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company’s investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

