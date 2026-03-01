Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on February 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.
Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 1/30/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 12/17/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 12/12/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 12/11/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) on 12/8/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) on 12/8/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) on 12/5/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 12/5/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 12/5/2025.
Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5%
NYSE UBER opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber launched Uber Air (air taxi bookings integrated into the Uber app) in partnership with Joby Aviation, with first commercial flights planned for Dubai in 2026 — a long-term growth/revenue optionality story that investors are rewarding. Uber Air Is Officially Here
- Positive Sentiment: Joby and Uber confirmed in-app booking for eVTOL flights and Dubai launch timing; coverage notes Joby’s improving fundamentals and the tie-up’s potential to accelerate urban air mobility monetization. The eVTOL Era is Beginning With Uber and Joby Aviation
- Positive Sentiment: The Biden-era contractor rule is being rolled back by the current administration, which reduces the risk of stricter employee classification for gig companies and supports Uber’s cost model and margins. Trump administration moves to nix Biden-era rule on independent contractors
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying was reported, a signal some investors interpret as management confidence in the stock’s prospects. Insider Buying Activity
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG and other analysts remain constructive (Buy ratings and ~$100 targets cited), supporting upside expectations versus recent trading levels. Analyst Bullish Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s acquisition of SpotHero aims to broaden mobility services and parking integration; strategic fit is positive but near-term financial impact is modest. Uber Buys SpotHero
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst fair-value tweaks and sector multiple resets changed some price targets slightly lower, reflecting updated models rather than a broad shift in conviction. Analysts Reset Valuations
- Negative Sentiment: Driver protests in markets like Seattle spotlight supply/demand imbalance and regulatory/labor friction risk that could pressure trip economics in some regions. Seattle Driver Protest
About Representative Gottheimer
Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.
Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
See Also
