Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $638.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $639.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.