Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $638.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $639.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Jobs data came in softer-than-expected for gains but not weak enough to trigger recession fears; the market rallied as investors maintained Fed rate-cut expectations, supporting index-tracking funds like VOO. Stock Market Live January 9: Job Gains Disappoint, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Anyway
- Positive Sentiment: Broad markets hit record highs (S&P 500, Russell 2000), reflecting strong breadth that benefits passive ETFs like VOO. Continued risk-on flows help push the fund higher. S&P 500, Russell 2000 Soar To Record Highs
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical developments (U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader) boosted defense and energy names earlier in the week, contributing to index gains that flow through to VOO. Dow, S&P 500 Log Records During First Full Week of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis shows the S&P 500 in a sustained bullish wave with upside targets well above current levels, supporting continued investor optimism for index exposure. S&P 500 Holds Its Bullish Pattern as the Elliott Waves Forecast 7300+
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily pre-market updates show small swings in VOO (up modestly in morning checks), reflecting that intraday moves are tracking index futures rather than fund?specific catalysts. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 1-9-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and year?end chart reviews highlight structural trends and valuations that matter to long-term VOO holders but are less likely to drive immediate price swings. Top 10 Charts of 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Political rhetoric (e.g., criticism of big business) earlier in the week briefly pressured equities and caused VOO to dip; such headlines can increase volatility for large-cap index funds. Stock Market Live January 8: Trump Criticizes Big Business, S&P 500 (VOO) Falls
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.