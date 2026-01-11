Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR is Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $39,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $222.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $222.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average of $207.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

