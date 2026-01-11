Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $52.14.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years. EVTR was launched on Nov 14, 1984 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

