Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $364,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 3,394,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,948,000 after purchasing an additional 604,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.
Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other previews expect rising NII and solid loan demand for Q4, supporting the view that Wells Fargo could beat estimates again — a catalyst for upside if confirmed when results arrive. Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Wells Fargo Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other analysts highlight WFC’s strong earnings-surprise history and expect the bank to have the earnings mix that supports another beat — positive for near-term sentiment. Will Wells Fargo (WFC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation, which may attract momentum buyers and support the rally. TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WFC
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha’s preview argues WFC’s rerating is largely complete and that execution and fee-based revenue strength support a higher valuation target — a constructive medium-term thesis. Wells Fargo Preview Q4 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a detailed piece on Wall Street projections for WFC’s Q4 metrics (NII, loans, fees and credit metrics) — useful for traders sizing expectations but not an immediate price driver by itself. Insights Into Wells Fargo Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo research published sector notes (on Walmart and Nucor) and added Merck to a tactical list — signals that WFC’s research desk is active but these items are indirect to WFC equity moves. Wells Fargo Sees Opportunity at Walmart
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo economists flagged a likely rebound in December CPI after a shutdown-distorted November — a macro note that could influence rate expectations and bank NII, but its net effect is ambiguous. December CPI rebound expected
- Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird reiterated an Underperform/low-rating for WFC and related coverage noted downgrades; bearish notes can pressure the stock by discouraging institutional buyers. Baird Reiterates Underperform
- Negative Sentiment: Baird R W cut WFC to “Strong Sell” in a separate note, creating a counterweight to bullish expectations and increasing near-term volatility. WFC Cut to Strong Sell at Baird R W
- Negative Sentiment: Some previews warn of lower non-interest income and potential asset-quality pressure that could blunt upside even if NII rises — a key risk for the upcoming report. Should You Buy, Hold or Sell WFC Ahead of Q4?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.91.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.
Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
