Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $364,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 3,394,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,948,000 after purchasing an additional 604,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.