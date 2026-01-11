Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 29,450 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE UBER opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,992.28. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Melius Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.