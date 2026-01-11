Washington Trust Bank Takes $77.07 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,444,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,074,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 5.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank owned 1.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

