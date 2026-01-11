Washington Trust Bank Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Read Our Latest Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.