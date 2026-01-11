Swmg LLC Has $9.65 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Swmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 652,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 148,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $342.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $342.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.64 and its 200-day moving average is $324.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

