SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB is Swmg LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Swmg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,152 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swmg LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,354,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,397,000 after buying an additional 7,071,441 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,397,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,348,000 after buying an additional 373,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,845,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,098,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,426,000 after buying an additional 286,709 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

