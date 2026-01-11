Washington Trust Bank Sells 14,280 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.77 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.1699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

