Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,180 AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,000. AeroVironment makes up 2.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,089,000 after acquiring an additional 433,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,540,000 after buying an additional 262,239 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 531,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,309,000 after buying an additional 74,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,692,000 after buying an additional 73,963 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $364.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -291.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.13. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $417.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total transaction of $170,038.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,094.06. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224 shares of company stock worth $347,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AVAV shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.