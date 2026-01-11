United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,283,000 after buying an additional 2,826,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,388,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,008,000 after acquiring an additional 344,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after acquiring an additional 537,777 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 832.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,530,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,936 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,024,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.08.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed (NYSE: UMC) and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC’s core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

