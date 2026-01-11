James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

James River Group stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $286.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.02. James River Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,591,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in James River Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 685,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173,981 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 432,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 139,883 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in James River Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 434,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 95,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

