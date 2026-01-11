would (WOULD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $96.32 Million

would (WOULD) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One would token can now be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. would has a market capitalization of $96.32 million and $644.48 thousand worth of would was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, would has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get would alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,587.54 or 0.99964803 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90,445.90 or 0.99737690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

would Token Profile

would launched on July 23rd, 2024. would’s total supply is 999,452,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,452,795 tokens. would’s official website is www.wouldmeme.com. would’s official Twitter account is @wouldmeme_sol. The official message board for would is pump.fun/coin/j1wpmugrooj1ymyqkrdz2vwrxg5rhfx3vtnye39gpump?coins_sort=market_cap.

would Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “would (WOULD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. would has a current supply of 999,452,789.37 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of would is 0.09303685 USD and is up 37.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $626,853.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wouldmeme.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as would directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade would should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy would using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for would Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for would and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.