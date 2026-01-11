GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $16.29 Million

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $217.46 thousand worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Token Profile

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) launched on May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official website is gmeethereum.com. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum.

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a current supply of 411,297,484,026. The last known price of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is 0.00003988 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $208,395.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmeethereum.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the exchanges listed above.

