Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,808 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after buying an additional 2,127,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,402,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,471,000 after acquiring an additional 136,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,604,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,025,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.