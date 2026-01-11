Useless Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $104.89 Million (USELESS)

Useless Coin (USELESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Useless Coin token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Useless Coin has a market capitalization of $104.89 million and $19.25 million worth of Useless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Useless Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Useless Coin Profile

Useless Coin’s total supply is 999,089,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,928,009 tokens. The official website for Useless Coin is theuselesscoin.com. Useless Coin’s official Twitter account is @theuselesscoin.

Buying and Selling Useless Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Useless Coin (USELESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Useless Coin has a current supply of 999,090,013.060344. The last known price of Useless Coin is 0.10346428 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $18,404,913.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theuselesscoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Useless Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Useless Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Useless Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

