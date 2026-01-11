Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,958 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $166,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,289. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $389.00 in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.52.

Visa Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:V opened at $349.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $637.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

