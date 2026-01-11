Subsquid Price Reaches $0.0711 on Major Exchanges (SQD)

Subsquid (SQD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Subsquid token can now be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Subsquid has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Subsquid has a total market cap of $67.49 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Subsquid

Subsquid was first traded on May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,336,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,933,010 tokens. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd. The official website for Subsquid is www.sqd.ai. The official message board for Subsquid is blog.sqd.dev. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Subsquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,336,997,653.5180118 with 975,001,260.19767314 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.07249519 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $7,516,175.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Subsquid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Subsquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

