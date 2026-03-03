Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) versus MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Critical Survey

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and MorphoSys”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06 MorphoSys $238.28 million 11.99 -$205.35 million ($3.48) -5.45

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MorphoSys. MorphoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62% MorphoSys -226.79% -694.31% -22.55%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and MorphoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MorphoSys has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of MorphoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MorphoSys beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity. It also develops MOR210/TJ210/HIB210 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for relapsed or refractory advanced solid tumors; and NOV-8, a candidate in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and dermatitis. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with I-Mab Biopharma, Novartis, Anthos Therapeutics, Ultragenyx, Mereo BioPharma, Lilly, Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. Incyte Corporation, and Xencor, Inc. MorphoSys AG was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

