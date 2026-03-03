Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 861,198 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 29th total of 1,290,810 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,010,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,010,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 127,170 shares in the last quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of PHYS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 10,446,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,518,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $42.07.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

