BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,667 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 29th total of 143,671 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 301,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 445,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,083. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on delivering tax-exempt income through a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. The fund’s primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax, making it a potential option for investors looking to enhance after-tax yield in a fixed-income allocation.

The fund invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies across the United States.

