OS Therapies Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX) Short Interest Update

OS Therapies Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,372,865 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the January 29th total of 965,726 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 662,229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OS Therapies Stock Down 2.1%

OSTX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 266,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -3.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. OS Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of OS Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OS Therapies by 6.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OS Therapies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OS Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OS Therapies during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OS Therapies by 252.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OS Therapies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OS Therapies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of OS Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers. OS Therapies Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

