OS Therapies Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX) Short Interest Update

OS Therapies Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,372,865 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the January 29th total of 965,726 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 662,229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 662,229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
OS Therapies Stock Down 2.1%
OSTX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 266,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -3.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. OS Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.57.
Institutional Trading of OS Therapies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OS Therapies by 6.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OS Therapies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OS Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OS Therapies during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OS Therapies by 252.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on OS Therapies
About OS Therapies
OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers. OS Therapies Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OS Therapies
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for OS Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OS Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.