Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 3,950 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,950 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $790,079.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,324,532.14. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,725 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,090,388.25.

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $19,680,185.28.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,648 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total transaction of $866,983.68.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,322 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total value of $558,510.66.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,590 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $373,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 71,932 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $16,885,317.68.

On Friday, January 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,848 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total transaction of $881,499.84.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $6.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.04. 1,542,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,477. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.78. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $256.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.47.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,944,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Natera by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,141,594,000 after buying an additional 282,826 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Natera by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,987,000 after acquiring an additional 727,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

