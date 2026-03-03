Insider Selling: CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) President Sells 22,885 Shares of Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) President Michael Barkin sold 22,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $1,103,514.70. Following the transaction, the president owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,359.18. This trade represents a 80.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

YOU stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,039. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 129.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,312,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,193,000 after buying an additional 59,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,245,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,696,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,605,000 after buying an additional 152,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,150,000 after acquiring an additional 137,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.