Share Repurchase Plan Announced by Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Board of Directors

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

NYSE:INGM traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,266. Ingram Micro has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Ingram Micro

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingram Micro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Ingram Micro reported fiscal Q4 sales of about $14.9B (up ~11.5% YoY) and beat revenue and EPS consensus, highlighting revenue strength and operating-profit improvement. This is the primary catalyst for the stock rally. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Quarterly beat — Ingram Micro reported fiscal Q4 sales of about $14.9B (up ~11.5% YoY) and beat revenue and EPS consensus, highlighting revenue strength and operating-profit improvement. This is the primary catalyst for the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and growth drivers — Management highlighted robust operating cash generation and accelerating cloud/AI-driven revenue (Xvantage expansion), supporting higher-margin service lines and potential multi-year growth. Seeking Alpha: Cloud & AI Growth

Strong cash flow and growth drivers — Management highlighted robust operating cash generation and accelerating cloud/AI-driven revenue (Xvantage expansion), supporting higher-margin service lines and potential multi-year growth. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction / momentum — Multiple outlets noted a strong post-earnings pop and heavy intraday trading as investors reposition on the beat and guidance commentary. High volume amplifies the move and shows conviction. Investing.com: Shares Jump

Market reaction / momentum — Multiple outlets noted a strong post-earnings pop and heavy intraday trading as investors reposition on the beat and guidance commentary. High volume amplifies the move and shows conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed near-term guidance — Q1 EPS guidance of $0.670–0.750 versus a consensus ~$0.710 is roughly neutral (range overlaps consensus; midpoint slightly below). Revenue guidance $12.5B–$12.8B is in line with estimates. This tempers the beat but doesn’t negate the stronger full-year commentary.

Mixed near-term guidance — Q1 EPS guidance of $0.670–0.750 versus a consensus ~$0.710 is roughly neutral (range overlaps consensus; midpoint slightly below). Revenue guidance $12.5B–$12.8B is in line with estimates. This tempers the beat but doesn’t negate the stronger full-year commentary. Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance / limited near-term upside — Morgan Stanley raised its target to $23 but kept an “equal weight” rating (implying limited upside from current levels), which could cap further gains if more analysts stay cautious. Benzinga: Morgan Stanley PT

Analyst stance / limited near-term upside — Morgan Stanley raised its target to $23 but kept an “equal weight” rating (implying limited upside from current levels), which could cap further gains if more analysts stay cautious. Negative Sentiment: Headline noise and data discrepancies — Some third?party feeds reported differing EPS figures, which briefly contributed to volatility; watch for clarified GAAP vs. non?GAAP metrics in the filings/call slides. Quiver / data-note

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro’s end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company’s offerings are organized across several core areas.

