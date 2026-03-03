First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Patrick James Buehler Sells 1,361 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $266,660.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,737.59. This represents a 18.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.53. 1,693,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $285.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $211.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $316.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

Key First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus cut its price target from $300 to $250 but kept a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside remains versus current levels. Argus adjusts price target

Argus cut its price target from $300 to $250 but kept a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside remains versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $230 (still “overweight”), reflecting a more cautious recovery outlook but continued buy-side view. Morgan Stanley cuts price target

Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $230 (still “overweight”), reflecting a more cautious recovery outlook but continued buy-side view. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays also lowered its target to $228 while maintaining an “overweight” rating — another signal that analysts expect upside but see nearer-term headwinds. Barclays lowers price target

Barclays also lowered its target to $228 while maintaining an “overweight” rating — another signal that analysts expect upside but see nearer-term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest updates show zero/NaN values in published feeds (likely a data-error); nothing reliable to indicate a true surge in short activity. Investors should treat those figures with caution.

Reported short-interest updates show zero/NaN values in published feeds (likely a data-error); nothing reliable to indicate a true surge in short activity. Investors should treat those figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights FSLR’s Q4 earnings miss and weak 2026 sales guidance as the proximate cause of the selloff; the stock plunged after those results. ETFs in Focus post earnings miss

Coverage highlights FSLR’s Q4 earnings miss and weak 2026 sales guidance as the proximate cause of the selloff; the stock plunged after those results. Negative Sentiment: A Pomerantz LLP investor?alert says it is investigating claims on behalf of First Solar investors, introducing legal and reputational risk that can weigh on the stock. Pomerantz investor alert

A Pomerantz LLP investor?alert says it is investigating claims on behalf of First Solar investors, introducing legal and reputational risk that can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary points to structural risks (e.g., subsidy dependence, margin pressures) and a “two?billion dollar” vulnerability that could amplify downside if market conditions or policy support weaken. First Solar’s $2 billion problem

Critical commentary points to structural risks (e.g., subsidy dependence, margin pressures) and a “two?billion dollar” vulnerability that could amplify downside if market conditions or policy support weaken. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted the stock underperformed peers despite recent intraday gains — a reminder that sector rotation and earnings surprises are driving relative moves. MarketWatch note

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.