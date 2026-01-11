OKZOO Price Down 10.1% This Week (AIOT)

OKZOO (AIOT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, OKZOO has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One OKZOO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. OKZOO has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of OKZOO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKZOO Profile

OKZOO’s launch date was April 24th, 2025. OKZOO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. OKZOO’s official website is okzoo.app. OKZOO’s official Twitter account is @okzoo_app.

Buying and Selling OKZOO

According to CryptoCompare, “OKZOO (AIOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OKZOO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 253,249,999 in circulation. The last known price of OKZOO is 0.10356684 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $2,554,427.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://okzoo.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKZOO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKZOO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKZOO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

