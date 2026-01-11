Unibase Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $94.66 Million (UB)

Unibase (UB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Unibase has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Unibase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibase has a market cap of $94.66 million and $9.82 million worth of Unibase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,587.54 or 0.99964803 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90,445.90 or 0.99737690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Unibase

Unibase’s launch date was September 12th, 2025. Unibase’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibase is https://reddit.com/r/unibase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unibase is www.unibase.com. Unibase’s official message board is medium.com/@unibase. Unibase’s official Twitter account is @unibase_ai.

Buying and Selling Unibase

According to CryptoCompare, “Unibase (UB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unibase has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Unibase is 0.03711729 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $10,912,995.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unibase.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibase directly using U.S. dollars.

