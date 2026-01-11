GTBTC Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (GTBTC)

GTBTC (GTBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, GTBTC has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. GTBTC has a market capitalization of $272.52 million and approximately $28.18 thousand worth of GTBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GTBTC token can now be bought for $90,838.81 or 1.00242088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,587.54 or 0.99964803 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,445.90 or 0.99737690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GTBTC Token Profile

GTBTC launched on July 29th, 2025. GTBTC’s total supply is 2,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000 tokens. GTBTC’s official Twitter account is @gate. The official website for GTBTC is www.gate.com/trade/gtbtc_usdt.

GTBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GTBTC (GTBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. GTBTC has a current supply of 2,999.46413488. The last known price of GTBTC is 90,913.01429034 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $66,003.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gate.com/trade/GTBTC_USDT.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GTBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GTBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GTBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

