Christina Polychroni Sells 3,084 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) insider Christina Polychroni sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $219,981.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,519.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christina Polychroni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Christina Polychroni sold 3,317 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $217,097.65.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of CHEF traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,987. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,930,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,027.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,561 shares during the last quarter. Odyssean LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,871.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $84.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high?end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value?added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

